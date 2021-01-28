Teams from the Kiwanis Club of Tehachapi, Scouts BSA and the Kiwanis Club of Westchester will deliver American flags to subscribers in Tehachapi on Presidents Day, Monday, Feb. 15, the first day of the 2021 Kiwanis Stars and Stripes Display the Flag Project.
The teams post the big flags in front of subscribers’ homes and businesses within Tehachapi city limits on six patriotic holidays — Presidents Day, Memorial Day, Flag Day, Independence Day (observed on July 5 this year), Labor Day and Veterans Day. All but Flag Day are federal holidays.
The project enables residents, veterans, veterans’ families and business owners to display pride in community and country during federal holidays, even when no one is home or when the business is closed.
The subscription fee of $50 goes to scholarships for local students and service projects that benefit children in Tehachapi. Kiwanis is an international organization that serves children around the globe, and, in partnership with UNICEF, has been instrumental in eradicating the infant-killing disease of maternal and neonatal tetanus in 28 countries. With 12 nations to go, the effort continues.
To subscribe to the flag project and get your first flag on Presidents Day, call Kiwanis Club President Tina Cunningham, 822-4515.
