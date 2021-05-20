The Kiwanis Club of Tehachapi donated 24 playground balls to Tompkins Elementary School on May 14. The batch included volleyball, football, soccer, tetherball and bouncy balls and two air pumps.
The Kiwanis Club is grateful to Big 5 Sporting Goods store in Tehachapi and store Manager Wendy Merrick for assistance and support in this donation. Kiwanis is an international service organization dedicated to helping children.
For information, call Kiwanis Club of Tehachapi President Tina Cunningham, 822-4515.
