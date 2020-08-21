The Kiwanis Club of Tehachapi aims to fill a pallet with food for the Kern County Food Bank on Saturday, Aug. 29, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Slice of Life Enrichment School, 48771 W. Valley Blvd.
The food collection drive is a “Kiwanis One Day” event in which all Kiwanis clubs in Division 33 participate. The boxes and cans of unexpired food will help replenish free food supplies all over Kern County, including the numerous food banks in Tehachapi.
For those who are unable to drive to the site on Aug. 29, a Kiwanis member will pick up your donation at any address in the Tehachapi are on Friday, Aug. 28. Call Tina Cunningham, 822-4515 to arrange for pickup.
The Kern County Food Bank provides food for 70 pantries in Kern County. These pantries include local church pantries, even pet pantries, and Kern County Gleaners. The bank supplies homeless shelters and offers emergency supplies during natural disasters.
The Scouts USA/Boy Scouts of America Troop 136 is partnering with the Kiwanis Club of Tehachapi for the collection event.
The Kiwanis Club of Tehachapi is a chapter of Kiwanis International, an international service organization dedicated to helping children. On a global scale, the organization is working in conjunction with UNICEF to eliminate the terrible maternal and neonatal tetanus disease. The effort, begun in 2010, has eliminated the disease in all but 12 countries, and the effort continues.
Guests are welcome to our Wednesday noon meetings, held temporarily at a private home (remote attendance available). Please call Interim President Tina Cunningham, 822-4515.
