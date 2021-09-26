The Kiwanis Club of Tehachapi celebrated the installation of 2021-2022 President Dallas DeHart at a festive barn party Sept. 18 at DeHart’s Tehachapi home. Div. 33 Lt. Gov. Craig Haney of Shafter installed DeHart and pledged the support of the Kiwanis clubs in the division, which is all of western Kern County.
DeHart said that communication will be the key to a successful year.
“A major part of being a leader is listening,” DeHart said. “We will take into consideration everyone’s ideas, whether or not they ultimately are adopted. One idea leads to another.
"I look forward to an active year serving the children of Tehachapi and the world.”
DeHart, 23, a native of Whittier, moved to Tehachapi after earning a bachelor’s degree in applied mathematics with minors in physics and political science. She is a Realtor for Coldwell Banker, acting as a buyers and sellers agent primarily in, but not limited to, Antelope Valley and Tehachapi. She lives in Golden Hills with her two dogs, border collie Asa and herding breed Nellie. She enjoys hobby farming, off-roading and drag racing in her Camaro muscle car. She serves as chairperson of the Kiwanis Scholarship Committee.
Kiwanis is an international organization dedicated to serving the children of the world globally and locally. The Kiwanis Club of Tehachapi provides scholarships to high school graduates and playground equipment to the elementary schools. The club supports Scouts USA Troop 136, sponsors the annual Prayer Breakfast and delivers American flags to subscribers on six patriotic holidays. For information, call club secretary Tina Cunningham, 310-508-8160.
Tina Cunningham is secretary of Kiwanis Club of Tehachapi.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.