Jacqueline Torres, the Kiwanis Club of Tehachapi 2021 college scholarship recipient, will draw the club’s Bucket Prize winners on Thursday, Sept. 30, the final day of the Tehachapi Farmer’s Market. The club has sold tickets for a variety of prizes at $1 each since the beginning of this year’s Farmer’s Market.
The prizes, valued at $80 to $150, include Darlene’s Real Swell Toys and Red House BBQ (two prizes for one ticket), $100 Home Depot gift card, four bottles of wine from Tehachapi Winery, a financial planning package from Edward Jones Financial Advisor Brandon Billings, one-hour massage from Shellie Billings Massage, two adjustment certificates from Dr. Darren Robison Dare2Care Chiropractic, Gracian’s Grill and Kelley’s Café & Chuckwagon Grill (two prizes for one ticket), a $150 glider flight from Glider Flight Skylark North, Jake’s Steakhouse and Gracian’s Grill (two prizes for one ticket). Tickets are still available at the remaining Farmer’s Market.
Torres, a 2021 graduate of Tehachapi High School, is studying at Cerro Coso Community College for an associate degree in fashion photography, to be followed by a four-year degree and study at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles. An accomplished hip hop and contemporary dancer, she trained at J & M Dance Center in Tehachapi. Torres’s parents are Timaree and Eric Torres. She has two older brothers and a younger brother.
Kiwanis is an international service organization that supports children globally and locally. The Kiwanis Club of Tehachapi provides scholarships and playground equipment, sponsors Scouts US Troop 136, delivers American flags to subscribers on six patriotic days and will renew the popular Prayer Breakfast on the National Day of Prayer in May. The new 2021-2022 club president is Dallas DeHart, 23, a Realtor and recent graduate of Whittier College. Please call club secretary Tina Cunningham for information about Kiwanis, 310-508-8160.
Tina Cunningham is the club secretary.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.