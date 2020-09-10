Susan Minor, owner of the Slice of Life Enrichment School, will be the speaker at the Kiwanis Club of Tehachapi meeting at noon Wednesday, Sept. 16.
The enrichment school offers a variety of classes in music, art and languages for children and adults. The Kiwanis club — "The Little Club with the Big Heart" — is meeting at a private home in downtown Tehachapi during the COVID restaurant restrictions.
Guests are welcome; light lunch tray provided. Tired of being alone and isolated? Join us and re-engage in life! You have something to offer in our mission to serve children. We respect social distancing protocol.
Call Interim President Tina Cunningham 822-4515.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.