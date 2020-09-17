Debbie Mayer, president of the Bear Valley Springs Carriage Driving Society, will speak at the noon Sept. 23 meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Tehachapi.
Mayer is bringing a special guest, her mini horse named Copper. Anyone who has met a mini instantly falls in love. After months of COVID isolation, who wouldn't want that?
Guests are welcome to Kiwanis meetings. We provide a light veggie-fruit-cheese tray. Call Kiwanis President Tina Cunningham for the downtown private home meeting location, 822-4515.
Kiwanis is a service club whose mission is to support and help children. The Kiwanis Club of Tehachapi -- "The Little Club with the Big Heart."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.