On July 13, Maureen Kelly, Cheryl Johnson and Pauline Haddox drove to Children's Hospital of Los Angeles to donate 102 quilts made by the talented and most generous ladies of the Comfort Quilts committee of the Tehachapi Mountain Quilters.
This is a yearly trek we make to ensure that the children who are hospitalized know that they are loved and encouraged in their recovery.
Anyone who is interested in joining our group to make quilts for those in need can contact Maureen at mlovschoc@yahoo.com. Please reference Comfort Quilts in the subject line.
