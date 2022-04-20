Landmark Real Estate Group, founded by Naylan Bender and Mark Hitt, opened its doors in downtown Tehachapi in January of 2020. The duo bring more than 25 years of combined real estate expertise, and a passion for helping their clients meet their home ownership and real estate investment goals. Naylan serves as the broker and specializes in property management and residential real estate. Mark specializes in residential and commercial real estate as well as new construction and real estate investment opportunities.
Landmark Real Estate serves Tehachapi, Kern County, the Antelope Valley and beyond.
For 2022, the duo at Landmark Real Estate is focused serving their growing client base both here in Tehachapi and the surrounding areas. This year, they have brought on one of Tehachapi’s own top-producing agents, John Covey. John specializes in residential real estate and real estate investments. If you are interested in real estate investments, keep an eye out on our social media pages for announcements on exclusive investors meetings frequently hosted by John. Additionally, the team has added new agents, Marco Villa and Charlie Rouston. Marco specializes in the Bakersfield area and Charlie serves the Antelope Valley.
Our experienced and well-rounded team at Landmark Real Estate would be happy to speak to you about your real estate goals. Whether it’s looking at your current home to provide guidance on getting it ready to sell, discussing market conditions, or helping you find or build your dream home, we are ready to support you. If you are looking to invest in real estate, we can provide tips to maximize your investment and help you manage your properties with ease and confidence.
Landmark Real Estate Group is located at 112 E. F St. Suite B. If you are in the downtown area, we welcome you to stop in and say hello. We would love to assist you with any of your real estate needs.
