Technology touches every aspect of our lives today. From downloading music, playing games, and banking to communication and driving a vehicle, technology drives it all. As information technology continues its rapid change, businesses and organizations need professionals with the right skills and training to help them meet their needs and lead technology initiatives.
Whether you're just starting out in the IT field, or ready to advance your career, Cerro Coso’s IT programs of study can help you gain the expertise you need to succeed. The college offers an AS in information technology, information technology certificate, data analyst I certificate (pathway to completion), and an information technology plus certificate programs of study.
Cerro Coso Community College is offering three 12-week, late start, online IT classes that begin Feb. 16.
The college’s computer information systems program is designed to help those pursuing professional employment in computer information systems for business.
Upon completion of the program, students are prepared to seek a career in network, systems, or database administration; technical and applications support; and programming. Designed for both full- and part-time students, the program is appropriate to both those currently employed and those seeking to enter the field. Career opportunities include computer programmer, computer repair (A+ Certified), computer operator, computer support specialist, networking, systems, or database administration.
More information is available at cerrocoso.edu or contact a Cerro Coso counselor at your local campus or office.
Natalie Dorrell is the director of public relations and institutional advancement for Cerro Coso Community College.
