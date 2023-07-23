The Tehachapi Arts Commission’s third juried show — ArT2023 Tehachapi — wrapped up Sunday afternoon with a steady stream of visitors viewing paintings displayed at the Aspen Builders Community Center.
The show began with a VIP reception on Friday evening and continued with a free show open to the public on Saturday and Sunday.
Work by featured artist Junn Roca and 46 other artists was on display. Many works depicted scenes from the local region.
Best of Show went to Laura Wambsgans for her painting titled “Engine 29.”
“I couldn't move. Time stopped. I have no idea what I said or did. Complete shock is an understatement,” the Santa Clarita resident said in a Facebook post about winning the award. “My humble thanks to the judges and to the Tehachapi Arts Commission.”
Peter Adams won the Best Landscape award with his “Winter Sunset of Wind Turbines.”
The award-winning artist was the California Art Club president from 1993-2022. His work is shown at the Waterhouse Gallery in Santa Barbara.
Contemporary Russian artist Nikita Budkov won Best Urban Painting with his “Like a Summer Day.” The compact painting depicts Villa La Paz at the National Chavez Center.
The Best Still Life award went to Otto Stürcke for “The Milano Boot.” Stürcke won Best of Show in the inaugural Tehachapi ArT2021 show. A representational artist who is greatly influenced by the Dutch Masters, he lives in Valencia.
The Tehachapi Arts Commission was formed in 2019. Its members are dedicated to connecting the fine arts community in Tehachapi with artists interested in capturing this area on canvas while also showcasing the arts to a new audience through special events, philanthropic efforts and community involvement.
More information
More information about the Tehachapi Arts Commission is available online at artstehachapi.org.
