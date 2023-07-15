Layla Lujan, who grew up in Tehachapi with her brother Milo won Tehachapi’s Citizen of the Year award with her brother Milo in 2021, completed studies at the Naval Academy Preparatory School in May and also was admitted to the U.S. Naval Academy’s Class of 2027.
She is the daughter of Mano and Mei Mei Lujan and attended Cummings Valley School, Jacobsen Middle School and Tehachapi High School before transferring to Garces Memorial High School. She graduated from Garces in 2022.
After a short visit to Tehachapi after graduating from NAPS she returned to the East Coast and began her time at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis in late June.
