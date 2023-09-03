Award-winning journalist and wildlife videographer Peter DeArmond will give a special presentation on the Rocky Mountain elk that roam the Tehachapi Mountains at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, at the Stallion Springs Community Center, 27850 Stallion Springs Drive.
The presentation will include high-definition videos, photos and a brief history of how these elk arrived and eventually settled throughout Tejon Ranch, Stallion Springs, Bear Valley Springs and other parts of the Tehachapi Mountains.
“Rocky Mountain elk are not native to California, and it’s an interesting story how they came here,” said DeArmond. “They are majestic creatures, and of course, we never get tired of looking at them.”
DeArmond has spent several years and hundreds of hours filming the elk while they graze, nap, swim, fight and roam through the area. The presentation will cover elk behavior and movement, antler growth patterns, and the importance of living safely in harmony with them.
“The elk often wander through neighborhood properties, and many are somewhat accustomed to the presence of humans,” DeArmond said. “But we have to remember they’re wild animals. That’s why I always emphasize the need to keep a safe distance.”
For more information on the presentation, contact the Stallion Springs Community Services District.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.