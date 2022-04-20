Control Alt Delete Computer Services' new location is now officially open. For more than 21 years, Guy Martin has been servicing the Tehachapi and surrounding areas with computer repair services for both Windows and Mac.
Guy also offers audio conversion from tape media to digital, digitizing VHS, VHS-C, Beta, Super 8, and even 8mm reels to DVD’s. Guy also offers scanning and converting pictures and slides to digital format.
After leaving the United States Marine Corps, Guy started a career in the IT field with Waste Management as a system administrator. After 11 years with WM, he moved to Tehachapi and decided to try his hand at his own business servicing computers and networks. That’s when he met Chelly Kitzmiller, who introduced him to her husband, and owner of Radio Shack, Ted Kitzmiller. Ted offered Guy a space in Radio Shack to run his computer business out of, and that started an amazing friendship and partnership for the next 20-plus years.
After Ted retired and the Radio Shack was closed, Guy decided to open his own repair shop. He will also carry See's Candies, and Dewar's shews for the Have-a-Heart Humane Society. The proceeds go to the rescue to help pay for the spay and neuter programs and clinics offered by Have-a-Heart.
Control Alt Delete is located at 20424 Brian Way, Unit 4. Hours of operation are Monday thru Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.. Guy can be reached at 661-972-0448, and at cadtehachapi@gmail.com.
