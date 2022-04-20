DECO DU JOUR is not your ordinary furniture store. When entering you will realize this is something different, a place to enjoy exploring the variety of home and personal wares. Find unique pieces of art, grand bedroom sets, couches, dinning room sets, chandeliers and light fixtures, including pieces from companies such as Warner Bros. and NBC Studios film production sets.
Since opening their doors in 2020, owner Gina Dumania and partner Shawn Bineau have offered a wide range of furniture, home décor and even clothing. Gina and Shawn love helping their clients put together ideas for their home and giving tips to bring it all together.
Shawn says, “Every home should have that ‘Ah, I’m home’ feeling when you walk in.”
Gina loves locating eclectic pieces for her clients from her connections in the film industry as a former production accountant. She is always on the hunt for rare pieces that people don’t see every day. Gina and Shawn regularly make the trip to Los Angeles, reaching out to their contacts to bring back interesting items they know people will like. Their goal is to offer something for everyone, not only in style but in cost too. They are also available to help with staging your home for sale and home decorating design.
To add to their selection and meeting more people’s needs, they have introduced a selection of accessories for home and personal use, including bronze sculptures, costume jewelry, men and women’s apparel, shoes, hats, purses, pillows and more.
The indoor catio with now three superstar cats Mishka the Bengal, Vebe the fluffy domestic, and the newest addition to the family, Whitey, are ready to entertain customers as they shop.
Visit DECO Du JOUR at 831 Tucker Road. (Next to SaveMart) Open Tuesday through Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. Closed Sunday and Monday. Call 450-8616 for more information.
