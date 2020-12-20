There are lots of beautiful lights and decorations to see around Tehachapi this holiday season, and now you'll know where to see some of the best.
The city of Tehachapi announced the winners of its first Holiday Decoration and Lights contest.
“We needed this, the community needed this. Everyone has had a tough year dealing with the pandemic; hopefully this put some smiles on faces,” said Key Budge, the city's community engagement specialist.
More than 100 households and businesses entered the contest, and even more decorated this year, the city said in a news release.
Winners in each of the five council districts were selected by their respective councilmember. The business winner was the "Mayor's Choice." According to the city's Facebook page, the winners outside city limits were selected by The Loop newspaper.
