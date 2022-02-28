The planned opening of the Dye Natatorium Pool in April will not happen if the Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District cannot get more lifeguards.
Recreation Manager Ashley Krempien said Monday the district is in desperate need of lifeguards for the upcoming pool season.
“At this time TVRPD only has one returning guard able to work,” Krempien noted, adding that the district needs a minimum of 10 lifeguards in order to open the pool with even a limited schedule.
There is hope, however, if enough people sign up and successfully complete a lifeguard training course set for March 17-19. You must be at least 15 years old at the time of the certification class in order to take the course.
Lifeguards are paid $16 per hour and would have the opportunity to continue employment with the district in other non-pool programs.
If the district can’t obtain at least 10 lifeguards by that time, opening of the pool will be delayed.
A second certification class is scheduled for May 12-14 in an attempt to try to get qualified lifeguards for a potential June opening if the April opening isn’t possible.
The district would like to keep the pool open through the Labor Day weekend.
For more information on the lifeguard certification course, visit www.tvrpd.org.
