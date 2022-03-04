The planned opening of the Dye Natatorium Pool in April will not happen if the Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District cannot get more lifeguards.
Recreation Manager Ashley Krempien said the district is in desperate need of lifeguards for the upcoming pool season.
A lifeguard training course has been set for March 17-19. You must be at least 15 years old at the time of the certification class in order to take the course. Cost for the certification class is $150; the recertification class is $100.
Lifeguards are paid $16 per hour and would have the opportunity to continue employment with the district in other non-pool programs. Passing certification is not a guarantee of employment.
A second certification class is scheduled for May 12-14 in an attempt to try to get qualified lifeguards for a potential June opening if the April opening isn’t possible.
The district would like to keep the pool open through the Labor Day weekend.
For more information on the lifeguard certification course please visit www.tvrpd.org.
