There is a growing movement to limit the number of terms a Kern County supervisor may serve. This effort was presented to Tehachapi Mountain Democratic Club at its October monthly meeting by Jeanine Adams, a Kern County employee and member of SEIU 521. Union members and others feel the needs of residents are not being met. Paperwork has been filed to qualify a ballot measure, which would limit any supervisor to only two terms.
Supervisors are elected for a four-year term and may be reelected numerous times. Five supervisors serve Kern County. The longest-serving is Mike Maggard, elected in 2006. Zack Scrivner, who represents the area that includes Tehachapi, was elected in 2010.
Adams said an overwhelming majority of residents support term limits. Efforts have begun to gather the 2,000 signatures to qualify the measure for the November 2022 ballot. She expects the results will be positive.
Tehachapi Mountain Democratic Club meets the first Thursday of each month. Meetings have been held via Zoom during COVID-19 restrictions, but a safe and suitable in-person site is being sought. See the website www.tehachapidemocrats.com for information about current issues and future meetings.
Phyllis Belcher is a longtime Tehachapi resident, and is involved in various volunteer organizations, including the Tehachapi Mountain Democratic Club.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.