Well-known for her amazing cakes, cookies, gooey bars and more, Linda Pettitt has made a sweet and tasty mark as a professional woman of Tehachapi.
Impacting the lives of many elementary school children in the Tehachapi Unified School District, leading “Show Choir” for four years at the high school level and winning every competition entered, Linda knows how to get things done well. After retiring from teaching elementary school in Tehachapi, Linda turned her attention to baking.
With 22 years experience of baking cakes, cupcakes, cake pops, dessert bars, custom cookies, chocolates, truffles and more, Linda reflects “joy” as she talks about celebrations and people she has prepared a special confection for. Linda’s Cakes ‘n things has prepared many cakes for celebrations at Dorner Family Vineyard and Jennifer’s Terrace. As a retired teacher she especially enjoys working with former students planning their wedding or baby shower cake.
Linda humbly says that she doesn’t think she is the best baker or decorator, but her love for what she does, her passion for baking and warm hospitality tell a different story.
Linda says, “I always try to accommodate for each of my client's needs and to make it fun.” Her favorite word is lagniappe, (pronounced lan-yap), a word that originated in Louisiana meaning “the gift” or “to give more.” With each order Linda tries to find a way to give a little more than just what is expected, which shows in her care and service.
