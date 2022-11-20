The Tehachapi Lions Club and Tehachapi Rotary had the Apple Drop fundraiser on Oct. 15 at the Apple Festival. The winner of the $1,000 Walmart card went Janet Jennison and the winner of the $500 Home Depot card went to Mike and Kathy Collie.
The Lions and Rotary would like to thank our sponsors BSE Rents for their generous donation of the manlift and to Jennifer Palakiki of Edward Jones, Sandy Erickson of Adorable Alpaca and Motts and Hebebrand CPA/Eva MBA. We would also like to thank our community businesses for donating gift cards for the Apple Drop: Big Papa's, Gracian's Grill, Village Grill, Kohnen's Bakery, Red House BBQ, Carlos' Donuts and Sail thru Car Wash.
Thank you to everyone who bought Apple Drop tickets. By buying tickets you help the Lions and Rotary to continue to help our community.
The Apple Drop ticket sales will fund this year's Lions Christmas for Seniors program. Tehachapi's low-income seniors will receive gifts from their wish list and a box of sundries. We are asking the community to help to help by donating the following sundry items: Kleenex, two-ply toilet paper, shaving cream, shampoo, body wash, toothbrushes, toothpaste, lotion, laundry soap, fabric softener, cleaning supplies and any other sundry items. Note, if you like it so will our seniors.
Thank you to the following business for providing a place to drop of the sundry items: Oak Tree Medical Center, 20960 Sage Lane; Village Grill, 400 E. Tehachapi Blvd.; and The Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce, 209 E. Tehachapi Blvd. The deadline for the donations is Dec. 9.
Happy holidays from the Lions and thanks for your support for this outreach program.
Vicki Satalino is a member of the Lions Club.
