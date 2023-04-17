Five contenders showcased their skills as part Tehachapi High School’s annual Lip Sync Contest on Friday night, with awards being presented for first-place overall, best choreography, humor, costumes and originality.
The event, which was open to the public, served as a fundraiser to help fund various Associated Student Body activities during the semester.
More than 600 spectators filled seats in the school gym for this semester’s contest.
The excitement and energy level was high as each act was accompanied by thunderous applause, foot stomping and loud vocalization after each performance, showing the audience’s enthusiastic approval.
Judges for the night’s performance were: Halli Barrett, Val Bowman, Roger Oxford and Ruth Pena, all teachers with the Tehachapi Unified School District.
The top winning teams:
Best Overall and a first place to: “TA Halftime Show”
Second place: “The Elites”
Third place: “Ice Ice Ladies”
