A dozen hearty souls greeted the windy morning on Dec. 2: Cherokee and JD Daniel, Dana Carpenter, Linda Coverdale, Linda and Rick Florez, Carol and Bob Hellyer, Joan Howard, Ingrid Lindquist, Kathy Underwood and myself.
We last picked up the two Kern County roads outside of Bear Valley Springs from the gate to Highway 202 in early March. But the litter pictured was an example of that which appeared all along both roads!
We encourage all residents to be careful not to litter, as it shows disrespect for our beautiful countryside.
Laurie Rude Betts is a member of Litter Loathers.
