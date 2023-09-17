The Litter Loathers is a group of residents who have pride in our community! They care so much that they come out at least a couple of times a year to personally pick up roadside trash.
On Sept. 15, nine people showed up on a beautiful day to clean up from the gate on Bear Valley Road to Highway 202, including a section of Cummings Valley Road. You can see from the picture above that they accomplished a lot!
Mike Coughlin, Greg Chick and Kathy Underwood cleaned, along with Jane Tanaka, Greg Matheson, Anya and Bill Norten, and Peter and Laurie Betts. Bear Valley Police Chief Dan Suttles, along with an officer as well as a Volunteer in Police Service representative were there to alert traffic to slow down.
Please join us at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 21 at the Equestrian Center parking lot for the next pick up. Call 559-259-3236 if you need a gate pass.
Laurie Rude Betts is with the Litter Loathers.
