Four of the nine dedicated Litter Loathers of BVS showed up as Nov. 15 dawned a sunny but cool and very windy day for picking up roadside trash on Bear Valley Road from the gate to Highway 202.
In fact, the conditions were so difficult that the section of Cummings Valley Road from the school to 202 had to be put off for better weather.
The hard workers who appear in the picture are, from top left, Mitch McDiffett, Shawn Smith, Greg Hahn and Greg Matheson. Hard workers not pictured were Linda Flores, Linda Coverdale, Lori Frear and Peter and Laurie Betts.
The BVSPD and the BVCSD assisted these BVS residents on the road to keep them safer. Please join the BVS Litter Loathers to keep the roads to Bear Valley free of the great deal of trash that quickly gathers by contacting rude.betts@gmail.com.
