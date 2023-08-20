Living Joyfully: The AAUW Mountain Branch kick-off luncheon is your opportunity to do so!
All are welcome io join us on the patio at Big Papa's at 11 a.m. Sept. 9 for the annual kick-off luncheon. We are very excited to present Rosemary Powell, certified hypnotherapist, as our speaker. The luncheon will include a get to know you activity, 50/50 raffle and delicious lunch including something sweet for dessert.
Powell is a certified medical support clinical hypnotherapist and a facilitator in neuro-linguistic programming. She has more than 900 hours of hypnotherapy training. She is also trained in forensic hypnosis. Her business, Joyful Life Hypnotherapy, is accredited by the Better Business Bureau. She believes love, joy and abundance are our natural state and will be helping all of us create a more joyful life!
The luncheon will cost $20 per person and the deadline for reservations is Sept. 1. We have one vegetarian option, chicken salad or turkey. Call Cindy Marble at 805-400-5676 or Phyllis Belcher at 661-822-4340 for more information, to choose your entree and reserve your spot.
AAUW is California's most active and diverse organization for women offering action for equity, personal and professional growth, community leadership and friendship. Go to tehachapimountain-ca.aauw.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.