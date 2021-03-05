Tehachapi is full of people coming from the corporate and artistic world, escaping the hustle and bustle of the big city for the rural life of the Tehachapi Valley. Many came from careers in the entertainment and film industry. Most are retired officially, but still work and produce in their career fields on a daily basis. Even in this retired classification, the amount of work done could still make them “working professionals.”
One of these is popular Tehachapi resident, guest lecturer and master of ceremonies for local events Dan Bronson, who lives in Bear Valley Springs with his wife, Sonya Bronson, herself a highly marketable and prolific working nature photographer.
Bronson comes from decades of working in Hollywood for major film studios and television production companies. His career was that of story editor. Story editors are part of what’s known as the Creative Group at a studio or production company. Their expertise and knowledge of literature, current trends and visual storytelling make them a key component in the final decision process of which films will continu3 up the chain into the hands of producers, directors and studio owners for eventual filming.
"The Godfather Part III," "Die Hard," "Top Gun" and "Young Sherlock Holmes" are just a few he helped get made.
Along the way, Bronson wrote many film scripts and treatments on his own. He also worked at what some call being a script doctor. Script doctors lend their unaccredited expertise and writing abilities to those scripts that are good but may be in need of help in pre-production, or even with films already in production.
No stranger to academia, Bronson received his doctorate degree from Princeton University and taught English and American literature at Indiana’s DePauw University. His establihment of a Film Studies Program at DePauw caught the interest of Universal Studios executives who lured him away and into story editor duties in Hollywood. The rest, as they say, “is history.”
With the start of Bronson’s retirement, he and his wife moved to Bear Valley Springs, where he continues to write. Dan writes from a lofty hillside studio overlooking Bear Valley Springs and a distraction-free 102 steps down the hillside away from the house, and far from other human distractions. A prolific writer, he has completed dozens of scripts, as well as the tell it as it is, non-fiction story of life in the creative fast lane of Hollywood under the title of "Confessions of a Hollywood Nobody."
His current book, coming out in print in early March, is a fictional novel and is set in Hollywood in 1947. Its title is "Someone to Watch Over Me." The lead character is former up-and-coming lead actor Jack Shannon. Injured during the war and now with facial scars, he is no longer sought as an actor but remains in Hollywood during the late 1940s. Jack makes ends meet by working as a Hollywood fixer, a person who is paid by the studio bosses to watch over their studio stars 24/7. As a fixer, he babysits the stars and covers up their bad behavior and hides bad publicity, even to the point of stretching the facts. His life changes when he is assigned to watch over actress Savannah Stevens, a sexpot star in the mold of Jean Harlow.
Early pre-publication reviews are “very favorable and reviewers compare its ending to the excitement seen in the film Chinatown,” said Bronson. The book is available from Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other book retailers.
