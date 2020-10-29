Life doesn't come with a handbook — or does it?
Published author Kay Bryant of Tehachapi has penned her first devotional book, "Your Promised Life: Daily Devotions Based on God's Promises."
"'Your Promised Life' was inspired by trying to make memorizing scripture easier. With an alphabetized list of God's promises, the inspiration led to a devotional book. Each week you memorize one promise and have five devotionals, including many scripture verses per day, centered around that promise. By the end of 26 weeks, you will have memorized at least 24 promises," Bryant said.
Bryant also said her motivation for writing the book was more spiritual than financial.
"I don't really care about making money on this book. I just want to get it into the hands of as many people as possible because I want to help to people get more interested in reading the Bible," Bryant said.
Now more than ever, Bryant said she feels it is very important to people to understand the promises that God has given to the world.
Said Bryant, "Some people don't even know what they are, and when I go and explain to them about them, where they come from, and what they actually say, I have very positive responses."
Bryant said she has found the people who have read her book have ordered more from her to gift to friends and family.
"I find that very positive. I've sold 100 books in three weeks just here in Tehachapi," Bryant said.
Asked about her favorite promise that God gives, Bryant said, "Draw near to God and He will draw near to you."
Bryant was an educator for 32 years with both B.S. and M.S. degrees in education and an additional degree in English as a second language. She has taught at the elementary and college level, traveled throughout the United States as an ESL teacher trainer, and was director of a Berlitz Language Center.
She and her husband, John, are retired and live in Tehachapi where Kay is a women's Bible study teacher, something for which she has a passion.
"The Bible can be intimidating for all Christians. I love how this 26-week Bible study encourages and motivates its readers to daily get into the book 'that just keeps giving'... This study is perfect for all believers who want to take their faith to an entirely different level," Dr. Deborah Ormonde wrote in endorsement of Bryant's book. Ormonde is an author, speaker and president and founder of Be Finally Free.
Senior Pastor Jeff Kaplan of Shepherd of the Hills wrote of Bryant, "For each day, Kay provides an easy to accomplish assignment for the memorizer... To lighten the mood, she offers a smile for the day, a playful, one-liner that keeps us engaged... The goal of Kay's book is to get the reader to fall in love with Holy Writ by studying and memorizing its truths."
Bryant also released a book written for girls ages 6 through 11, similar to the format of the American Doll books. "Kathryn, A Missouri Girl" is based on the life and adventures of a girl named Kathryn, growing up in the 1920s in a Midwestern farming community. The book was released in December 2014 by Tate Publishing & Enterprises.
Published by Outskirts Press, Inc., "Your Promised Life" is available on Amazon for $14.95 (paperback) and $6.99 (Kindle). Autographed copies can be obtained by emailing the author at rimentime@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.