American Association of University Women has several different interest groups that meet throughout the year. One of these is Book Group, where members read a book each month and meet to discuss it. This month the book selected was "The Snake in the Garden" by Deborah Hand-Cutler.
The author majored in history and studied journalism in graduate school. She began writing screenplays and achieved success in that area. In 1991 she moved to Tehachapi, and her accomplishments here would make another interesting book.
Hand-Cutler was questioned about what inspired her to write "The Snake in the Garden," which is such an interesting story with many historical facts. She explained that she met a friend, Brenda Sutton Turner, 30 years ago in Boston. They have stayed in touch all these years sharing stories about growing up. Recently, Turner began talking about her experience growing up as a Black girl in Texarkana, Texas. Hand-Cutler realized there was a story there that needed to be told. She researched history and wove fact and fiction to write a fascinating story about growing up on different sides of the color divide and in different parts of the country.
The two collaborated on the story and first published the book in November 2018. In 2021, they revised it and added a list of discussion questions as well as some historical notes. "The Snake in the Garden" is sold at The Art Center, formerly Treasure Trove. It is also available from Amazon and on Kindle. Members of the Book Group agreed it is an interesting book with a story that needs to be told.
Phyllis Belcher is involved in several community organizations.
