It is Book of the Month Day at Tehachapi Museum, and books written by Gloria Gossard will be featured on Saturday, Sept. 2, from noon until 4 p.m. Gossard lived in Tehachapi from 1991 until her death in 2010. She was fascinated with the history of the area and wrote books about Bear Valley, Brite Valley and Cummings Valley.
Books written by Gossard will be available for purchase at half price. Museum Director Judy Reynolds, who worked with Gossard on several of her books, will be available to discuss them.
Book of the Month Day was established during this 50th anniversary year of the founding of Tehachapi Heritage League. It will be held the first Saturday of each month. Museum directors want to acquaint the community with local authors whose work is available for purchase at the museum.
Last month Pat Gracey was the featured author. People enjoyed stopping by, listening to her memories of Tehachapi, and sharing their own experiences. Both Gracey and Gossard were regular contributors to Tehachapi News.
The museum at 310 S. Green St. is open both Saturday and Sunday from noon until 4 p.m.
Phyllis Belcher is a longtime volunteer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.