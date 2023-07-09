Who knew there were so many published writers in Tehachapi? Well, now we have an idea. Those who attended Tehachapi Heritage League’s Authors Day are aware of 10 of them — the ones who exhibited their books at the event in the Errea Garden.
The youngest author, Saida Woolf, began writing before she was in high school. She is now in her second year at San Jose State University. Her fantasy comic work has sold worldwide and appeals to young people. The oldest was Pat Gracey, who knows and remembers so much about early days in Tehachapi.
Cindy Waldman brought her newest book in the Coyote Canyon Series. It is fictional stories based in the local area. She claims it is the last in the series, and she is thinking about the next novel she will write.
Linda McDermott’s books are about her unusual travels and life experiences. Mel White writes her observations of life and gives good advice. Books about history were written by Clyde Davis and Craig Luther. Sandy Lander represented her late husband, Todd, with his book about Vietnam.
Former teacher Rebecca Langston lived in Tehachapi and attended elementary school here. She has written quite a few books and her work has appeared in many children’s magazines. She was thrilled that two of her former teachers, Phyllis Belcher and Georgette Theotig, greeted her at the event.
There were two first-time authors. Julie Apathy, who retired after 22 years of teaching, wrote about parenting adult children. She is contemplating her next venture. Shane McGarret wrote about her experience as a woman jet mechanic.
Many of these books are available for sale at Tehachapi Museum, 310 S. Green St. It is open Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.
Phyllis Belcher is a longtime community volunteer.
