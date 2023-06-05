The Errea Garden at 311 S. Green St. is the perfect place to meet some local authors on June 17 between 1 and 4 p.m. They will describe their books, answer questions, sell books and autograph them. The books represented are fiction and non-fiction, for adults and for children.
Some of the authors such as Mel White and Pat Gracey may be familiar to you because of their regular newspaper columns, but others you may not have heard about before. Clyde Davis has written two books which are biographical and historical. "Priest Pancho" is about Msgr. Pointek, the beloved priest who served in Tehachapi for many years.
Linda McDermott has written about her travels to unusual places which are far from tourist destinations. Her children’s book, "Grandma’s Basket," is about things she discovered on her many trips. Julie Apathy has written her first book. "Parenting Adult Children" is about letting go and setting boundaries.
Cindy Waldman’s third book in the "Coyote Canyon" series just came out this month. It continues fictional stories based in the local area. Her books are also available at the museum and have sold well. Shane McGarrett is a first-time author and has written about her experience as the first woman jet engine mechanic to run a B52 and KC 135 engine.
Saida Woolf is a second-year student at San Jose State University. She began writing when she was in high school. She wrote and drew five issues of a fantasy comic series called “Soulstream.” It was adapted into a graphic novel published by Indie Publisher Scout Comics and distributed worldwide through Simon & Schuster.
Author's day is an event that should not be missed. There is not a formal presentation, but authors will be seated at tables, and you may meet with any or all of them. Be there any time between the hours of 1 and 4 p.m. Come and meet these authors and discover books you may want to read. Call 661-331-5626 for more information.
Phyllis Belcher is a longtime community volunteer.
