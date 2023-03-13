The city of Tehachapi, Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District and other local organizations will participate in Clean California Day from 2 to 4 p.m. on Monday, March 20.
Key Budge, community engagement manager for the city, said Caltrans is organizing the statewide event and asked for local participation.
"We are combining our Earth Day location of the Antelope Run walk/bike path with Tucker, and the connecting portions of Valley and Tehachapi boulevards for litter removal during those times," Budge said. "We will meet at the Antelope Run parking lot on the northeast corner of the Walmart parking lot."
Volunteer groups include Tehachapi Area Association Realtors, Tehachapi Mountain Group. Coldwell Best Bankers Realtors, Salvation Army, Rotary Club Interact and Girl Scouts Troop 8014.
Caltrans, the city and the water district will provide litter removal tools for volunteers to use.
