Cindy Lawler has been chosen to be the pastor of St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Oildale. She has lived in Tehachapi for much of her life, attending elementary school and graduating from Tehachapi High School. She continued her education at University of California Irvine.
After raising her family of three children, she began studying theology at Pacific School of Religion and received a Certificate of Theology Education and Leadership.
Her interest in theology may have been inspired by her father, the Rev. Lewis Wakeland, who was pastor at Tehachapi Community Church for more than 20 years. Lawler lives with her father, who celebrated his 91st birthday recently.
St Mark’s United Methodist Church is not having meetings in buildings due to COVID-19. Instead, a sermon is presented each Sunday on Facebook. Meanwhile, Lawler works from home and goes into the church office on certain days. She looks forward to meeting church members as soon as restrictions are lifted. She is very happy to be living in Tehachapi and serving a church not too far away.
Phyllis Belcher is a longtime Tehachapi resident, and is involved in various volunteer organizations.
