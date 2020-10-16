Biola University welcomed new students to the Biola community as they start their journey as an Eagle this fall.
Joining Biola's incoming class were Riley Amato and Grant Cowan, both of Tehachapi. Both students represent an accomplished, diverse group of individuals who hail from 47 states and U.S. territories and 34 countries around the world. Students began classes on Aug. 31.
Biola students are attending classes remotely this fall through "Biola at Home" - Biola's new digital experience of a Biola education.
