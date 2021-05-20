Southern New Hampshire University congratulated two Tehachapi students on being named to the Winter 2021 president's List. The winter term runs from January to May.
William Bradley and Cassandra Sweeney received the honor.
Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 and above are named to the president's list.
Southern New Hampshire University is a private, nonprofit institution with an 88-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults.
