On Sept. 3, the new restaurant, Taco El Superior, began taking drive-through orders, with cars lined up to the street.
Employee Zola Christian stood at the menu marque and welcomed everyone to the restaurant and helped diners get familiar with the menu.
Christian said they were very excited to be open and everyone was very responsive to their opening. She explained the menu and said that their Agua Frescas (three flavors; Horchate, Pina and Jamaica) are made fresh every day.
