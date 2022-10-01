A.R. Gurney’s "Love Letters" will be performed at 4 p.m. Oct. 15 at Oak Tree Country Club, 29500 N. Lower Valley Road in Bear Valley Springs.
It is described as a tender, tragi-comic, and nuanced examination of the shared nostalgia, missed opportunities, and deep closeness of two lifelong, complicated friends. While spanning five decades and numerous locations, it is staged simply, with two actors behind desks or sitting in cozy chairs, letting their words describe a world of emotion.
It will feature Darleen Carr, sctress, singer and voice over artist and Dan Bronson, screenwriter and film producer.
For a gate pass to Bear Valley Springs to attend, call Michelle at 661-972-2519.
