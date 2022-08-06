The Public Safety Professionals Retreat is hosting its first 'Ohana Koa Luau (Family of Warriors party) fundraiser to help fund PSPR guest scholarships and retreat materials.
It will be held from 6 to 10 p.m., with VIP admission at 5 p.m., Aug. 27 at the KLEA Banquet Hall, 3417 Pegasus Drive in Bakersfield. Sponsorship packages are available for $150 to $1,500.00. Individual tickets are $100. Tickets are available at: https://prosperetreat.com/donate. More information is at: https://prosperetreat.com.
Public Safety Professionals Retreat is a nonprofit entity which conducts confidential retreats that provide intensive preventive/early-intervention services and education designed exclusively for first responders struggling to manage trauma- and stress-related symptoms associated with their profession.
