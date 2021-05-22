Lyndsey Schultz, of Tehachapi, was named to the University of Utah's spring 2021 dean's list. Schultz is majoring in biomedical engineering.
Schultz was among more than 8,700 students named to the fall 2020 dean's list. To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher in at least 12 graded credit hours during any one term.
The University of Utah, located in Salt Lake City in the foothills of the Wasatch Mountains, is the flagship institution of higher learning in Utah.
