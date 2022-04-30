We're announcing a new home for Major Jason E. George VFW 12114. We have moved to The Little Red School House located at 20811 Pine Ridge Drive, Tehachapi. All meetings and fundraisers will be held at this location. If you have any questions, please call 661-823-4551.
We meet on the first Wednesday of each month. The meetings start at 6:30 p.m. All VFW members are welcome to come.
The members of Major Jason E. George VFW want to express our sincere gratitude and thanks to the American Legion Post 221 for the use of their building for the last 10 years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.