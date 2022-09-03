Major Jason E. George VFW 12114 will host its first poker tournament on Oct. 1. There is a $100 buy in. Three winners will share 50 percent of the proceeds, according to organizers. Call Alex at 661-822-6722 or Rus at 661-747-1510 for more information and to sign up. There are 64 seats available.
Major Jason E. George VFW 12114 to host poker tourney
- Tehachapi News
-
-
Most Popular
Articles
- Austin Hall, April 4, 2000 – Aug. 22, 2022
- TPD arrests man on suspicion of narcotics sales, DUI
- Theodore Yttesen, March 24, 1990 – July 15, 2022
- Susan Marie Dalmas
- Donna Mae Ricker (Marzolf)
- Evelyn Dignam, Aug. 27, 1921 - Aug. 25, 2022
- Football shines bright in afternoon victory over Highland
- Patricia Brown, 1936-2022
- Banked groundwater: how much is enough?
- Carmen Luna Kehoe, Nov. 28, 1946 - Aug. 17, 2022
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.