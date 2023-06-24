Get ready to donate, Tehachapi!
More than a dozen local businesses are expected to participate in the Make-A-Wish Stars & Stripes Campaign during July, reports Director of Development Ashley Sodergren at Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties.
Sodergren said she expects more businesses will be added to the list, but already a number have signed on and will offer paper stars to recognize donations made to Make-A-Wish at their businesses next month.
Signed up so far are 1st Priority Vehicle Registration, AltaOne Federal Credit Union, Kelcy's Restaurant, Mountain Bowling P-Dubs, RE/MAX Tehachapi, Red House BBQ, SpaceFlow Yoga, Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District, Tehachapi Wine & Cattle Company, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Witt's Everything for the Office and WM.
Generous donations have already been received from some local businesses. Terra-Gen has donated $2,500 and Sim Sanitation Inc. donated $10,000.
For more information, contact Jeanette Pauer at the chamber office, 209 E. Tehachapi Blvd. Call 822-4180 or send an email to chamber@tehachapi.com.
