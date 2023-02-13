Former Tehachapi resident Maranda Maliska was one of 19 representatives of Cal Poly San Luis Obispo students who were recognized for their awards, hard work and other accomplishments by state lawmakers on the floors of the state Assembly and Senate in Sacramento on Jan. 30.
Maliska graduated from the university in December as a construction management major in the College of Architecture and Environmental Design.
At Cal Poly she earned dual honors at the 2022 USA Cycling Collegiate Mountain Bike National Championships in Durango, Colo., last October. Competing in the women’s club division she earned gold in the dual slalom race — the national title — where two riders start together and race side-by-side, and a silver medal in the downhill race.
“It gives me great joy to be able to represent Cal Poly and the cycling club,” the 23-year-old said of the Sacramento event.
She and the other students were accompanied by university President Jeffrey D. Armstrong.
“These young adults have distinguished themselves in so many ways during their time at Cal Poly,” Armstrong said. “They truly are representatives of our campus’s Learn by Doing ethos and individuals who are an inspiration to students in middle and high schools who seek to achieve a hands-on education.”
Each of the students traveling to Sacramento had previously received a national industry award or participated in other high-profile events, as an individual or on a team.
While at Tehachapi High School Maliska was a champion tennis player and also participated in robotics, golf and mountain biking.
She transferred to Cal Poly from Cuesta College in 2020 and since June 2022 has worked as an assistant project manager at Santa Maria-based Edwards Construction Group, Inc., with offices in San Diego.
