A group of historic women greeted members of American Association of University Women as they recognized Women’s History Month. Each woman was actually an AAUW member who spoke as if she were a woman from the late 1800s to early 1900s.
Each was little known because at that time women were not recognized as they are today. They were women who came to California during the Gold Rush and stayed, such as Lotta Crabtree (Andi Hicks), Lillie Coit (Jane Custer), Gertrude Atherton (Nancy Williamson) and Luzena Wilson (Jan Combs). Many interesting facts were revealed and members were encouraged to go online to learn more about these women.
Janice Tietz portrayed Harriet Quimby, a daring aviator who was the first woman to fly the English Channel; however, fame eluded her because the Titanic tragedy occurred about the same time as her successful flight. The iceberg and the ship monopolized the news. Cindy Marble was Julia Morgan, who is best remembered as the architect of San Simeon Castle. Nettie Farrah was a dedicated pioneer medical doctor. A woman doctor was unheard of in those days. The program concluded with a speech by Susan Stuart, who acted as a fiery feminist from the early 1900s.
AAUW realizes the great strides women have made in becoming educated and in achieving equity. However, advocacy continues to promote laws and attitudes to achieve full gender equity and positive societal change.
Phyllis Belcher is a member of AAUW.
