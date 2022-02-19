Among upcoming events and activities sponsored by Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District are:
• Adult Open Gym — Continues through March on Sundays, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Currently basketball only; anyone under the age of 18 must have a parent present at sign-in. Cost is $3 cash, at the door. Aspen Builders Inc. Activity Center gym, 410 W. D. St.
• Co-Ed Youth Volleyball — Register through March 17 with skill evaluations set for March 21. Divisions for third through eighth-graders. Play will be from April 23 to June 25. Cost is $125 or $93.75 with in-district discount.
• Co-Ed Youth Baseball — Registration is underway through March 10 for T-Ball (lower division, ages 3-4, and Coach Pitch (upper division, ages 5-6). Skill evaluations will be held March 21 and league play will run from April 19 to June 4. Cost is $105 or $78.75 with in-district discount.
• Adult Basketball League — Games will begin April 19, pending referee availability. Registration for players, 16 and up, is underway through March 31. Cost is $600 per team.
• Lifeguard certification — In preparation for hiring lifeguards, the district is offering lifeguard certification in March and again in May. Cost for the certification class is $150; the recertification class is $150. Participants must be at least 15 years old.
• Easter Egg Hunt — This traditional free event will be held on Saturday, April 16.
• Brite Lake Fishing Derby — The annual fishing derby at Brite Lake will be held this year on Saturday, April 23.
The district now offers a 25 percent discount for all youth programs to residents living within TVRPD boundaries. A map of the district is online or you may call to confirm residency. Scholarships are also offered to assist youth and teens in paying for programs.
More information and registration links are available online at tvrpd.org. For information call 822-3228 or visit the district office, 490 W. D St., Tehachapi.
— Claudia Elliott
