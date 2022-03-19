Among upcoming events and activities sponsored by Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District are:
• Adult Open Gym — Continues through March on Sundays, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Currently basketball only; anyone under the age of 18 must have a parent present at sign-in. Cost is $3 cash, at the door. Aspen Builders Inc. Activity Center gym, 410 W. D. St.
• Adult Basketball League — Games will begin April 19, pending referee availability. Registration for players, 16 and up, is underway through March 31. Cost is $600 per team.
• Lifeguard certification — In preparation for hiring lifeguards, the district will again offer lifeguard certification in May. Cost for the certification class is $150; the recertification class is $100. Participants must be at least 15 years old.
• Easter Egg Hunt — This traditional free event will be held on Saturday, April 16.
The district now offers a 25 percent discount for all youth programs to residents living within TVRPD boundaries. A map of the district is online or you may call to confirm residency. Scholarships are also offered to assist youth and teens in paying for programs.
More information and registration links are available online at tvrpd.org. For information call 822-3228 or visit the district office, 490 W. D St., Tehachapi.
