Among upcoming events and activities sponsored by Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District are:
• STEAM Camp — Saturdays from April 30 through June 4, at the Steven A. Shy Activity Center in Philip Marx Central Park. Hands-on activities to support national standards in many subjects in addition to fun outdoor and indoor games. 1st and 2nd grade from 9 a.m. to noon; 3rd to 5th grade from 1 to 4 p.m. Cost is $53 per Saturday or $39.75 with in-district discount (per child). Register online at tvrpd.org.
• Lifeguard certification — In preparation for hiring lifeguards, the district will again offer lifeguard certification in May. Cost for the certification class is $150; the recertification class is $100. Participants must be at least 15 years old.
• Easter Egg Hunt — This traditional free event will be held on Saturday, April 16. The egg hunt will be held at West Park, 490 W. D St., with four age divisions — 2 and under, 3 and 4, 5 and 6 and 7 to 10. The hunt will begin at 10 a.m. in age order. Parents will be allowed on the field for ages 2 and under only. There will be golden egg prizes and an Easter Bunny.
The district now offers a 25 percent discount for all youth programs to residents living within TVRPD boundaries. A map of the district is online or you may call to confirm residency. Scholarships are also offered to assist youth and teens in paying for programs.
More information and registration links are available online at tvrpd.org. For information call 822-3228 or visit the district office, 490 W. D St., Tehachapi.
