It's that time of year again, when we get a new calendar or two to help us keep track of the days in the coming year. I like calendars and the images that they include, and the Tehachapi area has long had a few local calendars available each year.
One of the oldest I've seen is a 100-year-old calendar that was given out by the long-vanished Summit Hotel in downtown Tehachapi. Marking the days of 1921, it now hangs in the Errea House Museum on Green Street.
The calendar features a pastoral scene titled "An Old English Road," a pleasant watercolor of a woman and some chickens outside a couple of classic-looking thatched English cottages. While the landscape is not of the Tehachapi area, it is a likeable scene, which is a good thing, because in this type of calendar, there is only the one image to look at all year. The dates are printed on small sheets of paper that were intended to be torn off and discarded as each month passed.
My favorite parts of this calendar appear at the top, where underneath the words "Compliments (of) SUMMIT HOTEL" is the claim that the hotel provided the "Cleanest Dining Room on the Tehachapi Route." Proprietor Mrs. L.E. Weferling was apparently proud of her cleaning standards, which of course makes you wonder about cleanliness of the other dining rooms "on the Tehachapi Route."
I also like the phone number listed: just "Phone 152." To call the hotel back in those days from another Tehachapi line, you simply picked up a phone, and when the switchboard operator answered, you'd say "152 please."
A local calendar that I always looked forward to was given out each year by the Western Auto Store on F Street, which was located just east of where Petra Mediterranean Cafe is today. This chain store, whose local franchise was owned by a couple of Tehachapi friends named Wayne Warner and Ed Tompkins, sold auto parts, tires, bicycles, lawn mowers, tools and other hardware.
In December of each year, the Western Auto store would give out their "Four Seasons Almanac Calendar," which included the daily times of the sun rise and set, moon rise, weather predictions, day length and astrological phases.
My Uncle Henry was a fisherman, and his favorite part of the Western Auto calendar were the little fish icons at the top of each date, which indicated when fishing might be poor, fair or good depending on the moon phase. Many fisherfolk have long held that day fishing was best during the darker parts of the moon cycle, since it was believed that fish would feed more at night during periods of bright moonlight, and thus be less likely to hit on a lure or bait during the day.
Most calendars given out for free by businesses aren't actually local, they display scenic photos from around the country or even the world of things like wildlife, cars, puppies, lighthouses, farms, horses, etc. These are often attractive but don't have a genuine local connection.
My love for calendars has led me to be involved in creating some of them focused on Tehachapi. For three years in the early 1990s, my dear friend Gail Shilling Jenkins, who was the most talented artist Tehachapi has ever produced, and I created calendars featuring assorted artwork by local people, including Nancy and LeRoy Rice, Hooks Anderson, Gail and others. These were sepia-toned and printed by Dick and Scott Johnson at Johnson Printing.
Later, in 2006 and 2007, my friends Al Crisalli Jr., Kerri Esten and I made full-color calendars, under the name Tehachapi 101, featuring my photos and assorted Tehachapi info, with an entry on every date.
There continues to be Tehachapi calendars produced now and then by local people, including artist Judith Campanaro and my friend Toshimi Kristof, a photographer who lives in Bear Valley Springs.
Whatever calendar you use to mark the passage of days, I hope that 2022 brings you good things and new joys, insights and accomplishments.
Have a good week.
Jon Hammond has written for Tehachapi News for more than 40 years. Send email to tehachapimtnlover@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.