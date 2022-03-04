Mason Hutchinson, lead mechanical engineer for Stratolaunch, will present a history of Stratolaunch at Plane Crazy Saturday on March 19 at the Mojave Air & Space Port.
Plane Crazy Saturday is a monthly event sponsored by the Mojave Transportation Museum. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and includes free admission to historic displays at MASP.
Hutchinson, who is known to many Tehachapi residents through his affiliation with the Tehachapi Crosswinds Radio Control Club, started his engineering career at Ball Aerospace. There he worked on the Airborne Laser program, focusing on material interaction of laser engagement.
A lifelong interest in experimental aviation design later drew him to Scaled Composites in Mojave where he gained experience in the design, build, and testing of the SpaceShipTwo feather deployment system. Soon after, he completed the White Knight Two landing gear design and release system and saw them through flight test. From there, he led the Flight Controls design team on the Stratolaunch aircraft.
Currently, Hutchinson works for Stratolaunch as the lead engineer for the Release System for the Talon hypersonic unmanned system.
“I came aboard to design the mechanical flight control system and I have been here ever since the first roll of carbon fiber fabric showed up to build the airplane, all the way through to today,” he said. “So, I have been present for all flights, and involved with the design and build of the airplane every single month of its progress.
“I am passionate about the Stratolaunch aircraft,” he said. “Being an engineer here, I enjoy getting to work on all areas of the program.”
Hutchinson’s talk will begin at 11 a.m. in the MASP board room. Seating is limited and reservations are required. A donation is requested for the presentation.
Request reservations by calling 661-342-0604 or send email to: info@mojavemuseum.org.
On the day of the event, the Voyager Restaurant opens at 8 a.m. Parking is available in the Transient Aircraft Parking Area.
— Claudia Elliott
